Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $482.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.76 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

