Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 328,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $231.88 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $160.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

