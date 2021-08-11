Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect Alimera Sciences to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ ALIM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

