ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ALLETE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of ALE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,120. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.91. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

