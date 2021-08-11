Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $2,484,114.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,311.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,319,070 shares of company stock worth $793,504,575 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

