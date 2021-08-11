BASIC Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, BASIC has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $33.44 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.88 or 0.00896659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00113049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043415 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

