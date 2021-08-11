AnimalGo (GOM2) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.77 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $433,277.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.88 or 0.00896659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00113049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043415 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

