The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,911. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,797,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 606,363 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

