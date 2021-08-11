Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,038,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $766.50 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $777.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $717.10. The company has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $798.57.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.