Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 2,877 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lowered their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

