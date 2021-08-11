Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Gap Down to $13.60

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $12.22. Absolute Software shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 10,552 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABST. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.74 million, a PE ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Absolute Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

