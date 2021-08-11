Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.98.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.57. 1,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.93. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

