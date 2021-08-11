Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post $79.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.20 million and the lowest is $77.41 million. CalAmp reported sales of $83.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $332.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.51 million to $335.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $353.82 million, with estimates ranging from $344.07 million to $358.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 284,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,949 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,693,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAMP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

