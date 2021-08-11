SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Down to $7.04

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $6.68. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 4,432 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGOC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of SGOCO Group by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

