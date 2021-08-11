I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $78.43

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.43, but opened at $74.00. I-Mab shares last traded at $70.98, with a volume of 2,965 shares.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMAB. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 0.74.
About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
