Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,927,132 shares.The stock last traded at $33.57 and had previously closed at $33.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLA shares. William Blair cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,895 shares of company stock worth $11,421,334 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 84.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Medallia by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

