Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Up 5.8%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.67. 12,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,781,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 95,170 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at $2,811,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

