Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 102,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,768,568 shares.The stock last traded at $26.01 and had previously closed at $25.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

