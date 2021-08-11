W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley comprises approximately 2.2% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.39. 1,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,812. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

