The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:EML traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,360. The Eastern has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $188.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

