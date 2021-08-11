The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:EML traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,360. The Eastern has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $188.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

