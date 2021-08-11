Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $45.07 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,320.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,475.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

