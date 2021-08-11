Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wallington Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after buying an additional 88,435 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,031,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,261,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.92. 36,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,521. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

