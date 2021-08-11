Wallington Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $111.10. 121,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,570. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

