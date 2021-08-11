Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.86 Per Share

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.86 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Marshall Motor’s previous dividend of $5.69. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MMH traded up GBX 1.49 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 247.49 ($3.23). 25,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 206.56. Marshall Motor has a one year low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 254 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £193.61 million and a P/E ratio of 14.14.

In other Marshall Motor news, insider Daksh Gupta bought 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £3,922.74 ($5,125.08).

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 117 franchise dealerships representing 24 various brand partners in 28 counties across England.

