Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

TSE PIF traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$17.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,791. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$12.60 and a 1-year high of C$24.41. The stock has a market cap of C$343.77 million and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.75.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.2004306 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

