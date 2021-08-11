Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

