Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Fair Oaks Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:FAIR remained flat at $GBX 0.67 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,941. Fair Oaks Income has a 1 year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.69 ($0.01). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.67.

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

