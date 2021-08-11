Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Fair Oaks Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:FAIR remained flat at $GBX 0.67 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,941. Fair Oaks Income has a 1 year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.69 ($0.01). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.67.
About Fair Oaks Income
