Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after buying an additional 456,168 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after buying an additional 255,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,021,000 after acquiring an additional 249,874 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBHS opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

