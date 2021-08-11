Astor Investment Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Astor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 67.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,345 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.01. 575,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,628,682. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.