44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.88 Million Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,000. American Water Works makes up 2.3% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

AWK stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $176.45. 3,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,187. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.30. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.