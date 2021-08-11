Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.36. 627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,299. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

