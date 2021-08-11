Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 890 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.