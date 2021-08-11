Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.84 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEIS. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,149. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.46. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.