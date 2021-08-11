Analysts Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Tivity Health reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Tivity Health stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

