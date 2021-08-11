Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. 2,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,995. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $638.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

