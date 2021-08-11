44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,863 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 7.4% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 31,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.12. 1,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,560. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $195.26 and a fifty-two week high of $316.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

