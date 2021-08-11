44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up 0.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $2,382,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

CCK traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $107.06. 4,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

