Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will announce $231.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.90 million to $234.15 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $229.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $871.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $875.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $914.81 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $931.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of CDE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 59,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $25,673,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $10,858,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

