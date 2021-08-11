$37.24 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce $37.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.18 million and the lowest is $33.99 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $30.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $139.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $145.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $163.96 million, with estimates ranging from $153.45 million to $174.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.69. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,046. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $217.55 million, a PE ratio of 213.80 and a beta of 2.99. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.