TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 296 ($3.87).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

TT Electronics stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 280.50 ($3.66). 251,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.80. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 293 ($3.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £490.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

