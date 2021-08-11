Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $26.88 million and $267,663.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $373.71 or 0.00803671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00152964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00157011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,654.57 or 1.00330494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.81 or 0.00855490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 71,923 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

