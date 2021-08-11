Formation Fi Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.17 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00152964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00157011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,654.57 or 1.00330494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.81 or 0.00855490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Formation Fi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Formation Fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

