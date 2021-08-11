Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,512. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

