Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $6.84 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

