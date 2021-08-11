Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.93, but opened at $29.35. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 20,494 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 727.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,992,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36.
About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
