Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.93, but opened at $29.35. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 20,494 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 727.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,992,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

