Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 65.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $73.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,124. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,216. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

