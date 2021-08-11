Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 232,785 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,785 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

