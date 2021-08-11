Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,550 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up about 1.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $32,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $67,025,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 580,805 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

