Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 844,960 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 844,960 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. 12,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.