Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lifted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.77 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

